Nipigon OPP – Thunder Bay Male Charged with Impaired Driving

On April 2, 2023, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Nipigon Detachment responded to a traffic complaint resulting in one person being arrested and criminally charged with impaired operation.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment were dispatched to a traffic complaint in Stirling Township. Officers successfully located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, Devin SHEPARSKI, 33-years-old of Thunder Bay has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on April 25, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.

For more information on the consequences of drinking and driving, check out:

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/impaired-driving.shtml