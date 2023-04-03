NDP, Truckers for Safer Highways Unify in Call for Action

NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay-Superior North) and strong advocate for safer roads in Northern Ontario, is once again urging the Ford government to take immediate action following another week of tragic accidents involving truckers in Northern Ontario. This week, a 47-year-old woman lost her life after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community.

Vaugeois is calling for proper measures to be put in place to protect drivers and keep highways safe. She has been working closely with drivers from Truckers for Safer Highways, who share her concerns. The group is calling for better training for commercial drivers, the staffing of inspection stations 24/7 so that safety regulations can be enforced, and the training of police officers to read electronic logs so that drivers are not driving beyond their permitted number of hours.

“Every day, we close our highways for collisions, and someone loses their life at least once a week, said Vaugeois. “I’ve had dispatchers from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) write me about these fatalities and ask me how we can stop inexperienced drivers coming through our province.”

Under the current structure, trucking schools can train and then employ those same drivers. Vaugeois is calling for a separation between training schools and employers. The Ontario NDP and Truckers for Safer Highways are calling for Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney to step forward and implement significant changes before more lives are lost.

“We are alarmed at the number of severe, avoidable collisions involving commercial vehicles we see on an almost-daily basis,” said Travis McDougall, Co-Founder of Truckers for Safer Highways. “While these incidents have become increasingly worse in Northern Ontario, it has become a problem throughout the entire country.”

On December 11th, 2022, a transport truck, which eyewitnesses indicated was travelling well over the posted 50km/hour speed limit, ran a red light at the intersection of Hilldale Rd Dawson Rd. in Thunder Bay.

It struck the SUV the daughter of the Myllymaa Family was driving and knocked her spinning down Dawson Road. The transport truck then rolled, crashing into our neighbour’s back yard, tearing down the fence and mature trees in its path, and stopping on their back deck just a few feet from their kitchen window.

“The long-term physical, mental, and financial ramifications of this accident on our family, our neighbourhood and the plethora of other similar accident victims are devastating and incredibly frustrating to read about on an almost daily basis.” Myllymaa Family.