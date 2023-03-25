Morning News – March 25

Mar 25, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60% chance of snow late this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h this morning. High +1. Wind chill -19 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of snow. Wind northeast 30 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -10 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Today is the election for Michipicoten First Nation. There are two choices for chief: Chad Edgar and incumbent Pat Tangie. For councillor there are nineteen candidates.
- Good luck to Delaney and Evie-Marie from the WFSC who are honorary LSFSC skaters competing at the provincials this weekend. Delaney will be competing in two programs.
- It is a busy weekend at the MMCC, with your choice of two sports, hockey and curling the Under 11 NOHA Tournament of Champions, the 2023 Oldtimers Hockey Tournament and the 2023 Ladies Curling Bonspiel.
