Morning News – March 23

Mar 23, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. Wind becoming west 20 this afternoon. High -1. Wind chill -15 this morning and -3 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming clear near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill -3 this evening and -19 overnight.
Provincial Announcements:
- Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, will introduce the 2023 Budget in the Ontario Legislature this afternoon.
