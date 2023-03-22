Morning News – March 22

Mar 22, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of snow early this morning. Snow beginning this morning then changing to periods of drizzle or snow this afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High +2. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of snow ending after midnight then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Snow at times mixed with drizzle this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Wind becoming west 20 overnight. Low -2.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to the u13 Wawa Travellers. They bring home the silver in the NEOHA Playdowns in Timmins this past weekend.
- Congratulations to Hélène S. who won the LDHCF Early Bird. She took home $250. The last day to purchase your ticket is April 13th, 2023.
- Mark your calendar – the Wawa Goose Senior’s Club is holding a pizza and movie night featuring the 2018 movie Leave No Trace. The movie will begin at 12:30, Friday, March 24th
- Sky watchers should keep an eye on the sky later this week. Northern Lights may be visible as solar wind flowing from a large hole in the Sun’s atmosphere should reach our planet later this week.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade at 10 a.m. in Oakville.
