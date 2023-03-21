Special thanks to Kathy Culhane for coming to our rescue & spending day at the hospital taking care of things. The delicious suppers, use of your computer & help all week was deeply appreciated.

Thank you to Dr. Matthew Breton, Nurse Sherri Dereski, hospital staff & pharmacy girls for your excellent care & compassion.

To our family, friends & neighbours your love, support & offers of help warmed our hearts.

As we navigated thru a stressful week with big life changes it meant a lot – Wawa people are the best!

Jack, Judy & Mario