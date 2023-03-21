Special thanks to Kathy Culhane for coming to our rescue & spending day at the hospital taking care of things. The delicious suppers, use of your computer & help all week was deeply appreciated.
Thank you to Dr. Matthew Breton, Nurse Sherri Dereski, hospital staff & pharmacy girls for your excellent care & compassion.
To our family, friends & neighbours your love, support & offers of help warmed our hearts.
As we navigated thru a stressful week with big life changes it meant a lot – Wawa people are the best!
Jack, Judy & Mario
Latest posts by Family (see all)
- Thank You - March 21, 2023
- In Memory – Jackie Boudreau - March 17, 2023
- VORLICEK, Antonin (Tony) - March 15, 2023