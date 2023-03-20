Morning News – March 20

Mar 20, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill -14 this morning and -6 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill -7 this evening and -23 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- This is the first day of Spring – hopefully warmer temperatures will come soon
Provincial Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development at 9 a.m. in Toronto
