Winter Storm Warning – (Missinaibi Lake – Foleyet) ENDED

The Winter Storm Warning ended at 5:21 a.m.

5:27 AM EDT Friday 17 March 2023

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Major winter storm continues into Saturday. Dangerous travel conditions are expected.

Hazards:

Snow, heavy at times, with total snowfall amounts of 30 to 50 cm. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Gusty northeasterly winds resulting in blowing snow which could reduce visibility to near zero at times.

Timing:

Snow, heavy at times, and blowing snow is expected to last into Saturday and will taper off Saturday evening.

Discussion:

Widespread snow, heavy at times, and strong northeasterly winds continue to affect the area. Snow will quickly accumulate and visibility may be reduced to near zero at times, especially with any blowing snow. Significant travel delays and road closures are likely.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca. Make sure your civic address sign is visible, and the entrance to your home remains clear. Emergency responders can’t help you if they can’t find you.

5:46 AM EDT Thursday 16 March 2023

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Significant winter storm expected tonight into Saturday.

Hazards:

Snow, heavy at times, with total snowfall amounts of 30 to 50 cm.

Gusty northeasterly winds resulting in blowing snow which could reduce visibility to near zero at times.

Timing:

Snow is expected today ahead of the main event. Snow, heavy at times, and local blowing snow is forecast to begin tonight. Snow and blowing snow will last into Saturday and taper off Saturday evening.

Discussion:

Snow today may result in a corridor of up to 5 cm accumulations ahead of the winter storm. Snow, heavy at times, along with gusty northeasterly winds develops tonight into Friday. Snow may quickly accumulate and visibility may be reduced to near zero at times, especially with any blowing snow. Significant travel delays and road closures are likely.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.