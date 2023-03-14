A physical altercation has resulted in a criminal charge for a Wawa resident. On March 11, 2023, at approximately 9:31 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault that occurred on Hillcrest Avenue in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, David CARROLL, 33 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with one count of Assault.
The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- SE OPP Wawa – Arrest made after altercation - March 14, 2023
- East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in break and enter - March 14, 2023
- Manitoulin OPP – Arrest made after ALPR System Alert - March 14, 2023