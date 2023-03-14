Marathon OPP – Arrest made in break and enter

Members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two Marathon residents in relation to a break and enter at a local business.

On February 20, 2023, at approximately 12:36 p.m., members of the Marathon OPP received a report of a break and enter at a local business that occurred on February 19, 2023. The investigation determined that a large quantity of gift cards had being stolen after entry was made to the business.

As a result, officers conducted an investigation into the break and enter and identified two accused individuals.

On February 27, 2023, members of the Marathon OPP arrested and charged George BOURGEOIS, 41-years-old, of Marathon under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence

Mischief Under $5,000

Failure to Comply with Release Order

On March 10, 2023, Suzanne ROBINSON, 39-years-old, of Marathon, was arrested and charged under the CC with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order – two counts

Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence

Mischief Under $5,000

Both accused have been remanded into custody. BOURGEOIS is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on March 13, 2023, to answer to the above charges. ROBINSON is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on March 14, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

Anyone with any information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.