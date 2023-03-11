Morning News – March 11

Mar 11, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 21 overnight.
