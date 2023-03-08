Wawa First United Church News – March 8

The Second Sunday of Lent

This week the scripture was Genesis 12: 1-4a and the message was on the ‘Blessings’ Abraham received from God and the blessings we too receive. There is one little caveat on receiving blessings and that is ,”, .. so that you will be a blessing” (Gen 12:2c) We should be willing to share our blessings with others in any way we can.

“Jesus tells us not to be showy and draw attention to ourselves when we are generous and use what we have to bless someone else (Matt. 6:1-4) “ Our challenge this week is to go into stealth mode. “Be creative. At least once a day this week use something you have been given, something you have been blessed with, to secretly bless someone else. Don’t let them know it was you. It could be a family member, It could be a co-worker. It could be a total stranger. It does not matter who. At least once a day, this week, use something you have been given, something you have been blessed with, to secretly bless someone else.” How hard can this be?

Bible Study with Lectionary: March 9th (Thurs) 1:30 p.m. in the Family Room. Interested people are welcome to join us. Scriptures are Exodus 17:1-7: Romans 5:1-11: John 4:5-42 and Psalm 95. An interesting point. Last Sunday Psalm 121; words were in English, Mohawk and Ojibway.

Prayer Shawl Meeting: March 11th (Sat.) 3:00 p.m. in the Family Room.

The Cross of Lights will again be lit on Palm Sunday. April 2nd. If you would like to purchase a bulb in memory of someone, the price is still $5.00. Please contact Maria Reid at 705-856-2861 or leave an envelope with your request on the offering plate on Sunday.