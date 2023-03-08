SE OPP White River – Investigation continues into Death in White River

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a death in White River.

On February 28, 2023, shortly before 9:30 a.m., members of the Superior East OPP and Algoma District Paramedic Services responded to an individual in distress at a business in White River. The individual was transported to hospital. The person was pronounced deceased at the hospital on March 2, 2023.

The Superior East and Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Units are continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

There is no threat to public safety. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.ontariocrimestoppers.com.