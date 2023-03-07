Morning News – March 7

Mar 7, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 2. Wind chill -18 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -6 this evening and -18 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Fans of Valdy will be glad to hear that he will be holding a concert in White River at the Harmony Club on April 13th.
- The Wawa Goose Webcam has been out of service since Saturday. Hopefully it will be repaired shortly.
- Congratulations to Rattan Negi from Etobicoke, Ontario who was the winner of February’s Sault Area Hospital Foundation 50/50. He takes home $106,550 and plans to save the money for the future of his twin daughters.
