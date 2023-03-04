Morning News – March 4

Mar 4, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 30% chance of flurries before morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low -5.
News Tidbits:
- The Wawa Ice Fishing Derby is underway today with fishing on all three lakes, Wawa, Hawk, and Manitowik. Good luck to all anglers! Don’t forget to pick up your tickets for the Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters Association annual cash draw.
- John McCluskey, president and CEO of Alamos Gold, has been recognized with the PDAC 2023 Viola R. MacMillan Award for demonstrating leadership and the willingness to take risks in the acquisition and development of the Island Gold Mine.
