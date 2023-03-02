Algoma Council on Domestic Violence (ACDV) sees increase in violence against Women in Algoma

Algoma Council on Domestic Violence (ACDV) is deeply saddened at the recent violence we have seen against women in our communities across Algoma. The Algoma Council on Domestic Violence (ACDV) is a culturally inclusive Council that will strive to change community attitudes towards family violence focusing on woman abuse, through education and advocacy, while promoting community safety and well-being. Our members consist of survivors of Gender Based Violence and community agencies, all working towards this same goal.

Over the last few months, we have seen a continuing increase in violence against women and children in our local communities. Often we look at our communities in the Algoma District and feel that violence doesn’t occur in our neighbours’ homes. Sadly this is not the case. The agencies that belong to the ACDV have continued to see an increase in violence.

For January 2023, there were 5 femicides in Ontario. While femicides in Ontario are most commonly perpetrated by intimate partners, there has been a noticeable increase in rates of family-perpetrated femicides across Ontario. In order to ensure all types of femicide are addressed within violence intervention and prevention initiatives, it will be imperative that these initiatives consider the multiple sources of gender-based violence including not only current and former intimate partners but also family members such as a father, brother, son or nephew, as well as other known relationships such as a landlord or co-worker.

We can change the outcomes. For over 20 years homicide death reviews have provided recommendations that can move us toward prevention. It is time to review our progress and invest in the evidence to see stronger social returns. There are survivors, experts and advocates in every community that must be listened to.

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the jury recommendations from the Inquest into the deaths of Carol Culleton, Anastasia, Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam (3 women murdered in Renfrew County) were presented. There was a total of 86 recommendations for change made, speaking to oversight and accountability, system approaches, collaboration and communication, funding, education and training, measures addressing perpetrators of Intimate Partner Violence, intervention and safety. We in Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma District need to ensure that our local councils are aware of their role in these recommendations and what they need to do to make our communities safer, for everyone.

March 8, 2023, is the International Women’s Day. International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. International Women’s Day has occurred for well over a century, with the first gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. Today International Women’s Day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere; it is not country, group or organization specific. Local community organizations are hosting events in your communities; check out what is happening in your community.

For more information on the Renfrew Inquest Recommendations: please go to Luke’s Place at www.lukesplace.ca

For more information on Ontario Femicides: please go to www.oaith.ca/oaith-work/we-count-femicide-because/femicide-reports-and-analysis.html

For more information please email the Algoma Council on Domestic Violence at: [email protected]