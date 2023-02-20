Morning News – February 20

Feb 20, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. 40% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -25 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Snow. Local blowing snow overnight. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight. Low -12. Wind chill -14 this evening and -22 overnight.
News Tidbits:
-
A warning has gone out for those who are looking to explore the ice caves that are created by Lake Superior piling up ice shards and slabs. Some of these ice caves have formed over the past few days but are just as quickly disappearing – please be very careful.
