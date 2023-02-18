Breaking News

Morning News – February 18

Feb 18, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of snow ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -2. Wind chill near -10. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Flurries ending near midnight then cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -4 this evening and -9 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • This is the Wawa Winter Carnival weekend – unfortunately, the supplier wasn’t able to deliver the carnival buttons for the weekend. All events that required a button are now free unless otherwise stated. Municipal Staff will have buttons next week for purchase.
  • Don’t forget – February 18th – 20th, is a free family fishing weekend. Ontario residents can fish anywhere in the province without an Outdoors Card.

Saturday at the Wawa Winter Carnival:

Saturday
8 – 11 a.m. Rotary Club of Wawa Pancake Breakfast at MMCC
10 – 12 Noon SE OPP – Snowmobile Safety at MMCC
11 – 2 p.m. Sock Snowman Crafts at the Wawa Public Library
11:30 – 3 p.m. Legion Ladies Luncheon at the MMCC Canteen
1 – 3 p.m. Superior Children’s Centre Bingo at the MMCC Lounge
1 – 4 p.m. Science North Creative Coding MMCC lower fitness area
1 p.m. Legion Cribbage Games
6 – 7 p.m. Kid’s Face Painting at MMCC
6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Youth Dance at MMCC
5 – 9 p.m. Legion Wing Ding
7 p.m. Moonlight Cross Country Ski
8 p.m. Legion Darts (Downstairs)
Brenda Stockton
