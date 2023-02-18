Morning News – February 18

Feb 18, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -2. Wind chill near -10. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries ending near midnight then cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -4 this evening and -9 overnight.
News Tidbits:
-
This is the Wawa Winter Carnival weekend – unfortunately, the supplier wasn’t able to deliver the carnival buttons for the weekend. All events that required a button are now free unless otherwise stated. Municipal Staff will have buttons next week for purchase.
-
Don’t forget – February 18th – 20th, is a free family fishing weekend. Ontario residents can fish anywhere in the province without an Outdoors Card.
Saturday at the Wawa Winter Carnival:
|Saturday
|8 – 11 a.m.
|Rotary Club of Wawa Pancake Breakfast at MMCC
|10 – 12 Noon
|SE OPP – Snowmobile Safety at MMCC
|11 – 2 p.m.
|Sock Snowman Crafts at the Wawa Public Library
|11:30 – 3 p.m.
|Legion Ladies Luncheon at the MMCC Canteen
|1 – 3 p.m.
|Superior Children’s Centre Bingo at the MMCC Lounge
|1 – 4 p.m.
|Science North Creative Coding MMCC lower fitness area
|1 p.m.
|Legion Cribbage Games
|6 – 7 p.m.
|Kid’s Face Painting at MMCC
|6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
|Youth Dance at MMCC
|5 – 9 p.m.
|Legion Wing Ding
|7 p.m.
|Moonlight Cross Country Ski
|8 p.m.
|Legion Darts (Downstairs)
