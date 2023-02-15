TORKOS, Gizella

September 13, 1941 – February 13, 2023

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Beloved wife of the late James Torkos. Cherished mother of Linda and the late James Jr. Grandma of Alec and Kayla. Dear sister of Ilona and the late Rosa and Magda. She will be forever remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends she has made over the many years.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Christopher Stamler, Dr. Dannica Switzer and the entire staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. As well as support given by Sharon and J.R. Boucher and also to June and Gerry Demers for all of the years at Pancake Bay.

Memorial donations in memory of Gizella made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

A Celebration of her life will be held at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church at a later date.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.