Feb 13, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then light this afternoon. High 1 with the temperature falling to -2 this afternoon. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -5 this evening and -15 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to the winners of the Chapleau Northern Pike Ice Fishing Derby:
- Max Bertrand 6.12
- Willie Desrochers 4.96
- Keith Corsten Jr. 4.76
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – February 13 - February 13, 2023
- Morning News – February 11 - February 11, 2023
- Morning News – February 10 - February 10, 2023