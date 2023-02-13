Breaking News

Morning News – February 13

Feb 13, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then light this afternoon. High 1 with the temperature falling to -2 this afternoon. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -5 this evening and -15 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to the winners of the Chapleau Northern Pike Ice Fishing Derby:
    • Max Bertrand 6.12
    • Willie Desrochers 4.96
    • Keith Corsten Jr. 4.76

 

