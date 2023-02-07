Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Assault with Weapon Charges laid

On February 5, 2023, shortly after 6:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a disturbance at a local gar bar on Highway 17 in the community of Serpent River First Nation.

Investigation determined an employee of the gas bar exited the business yelling at a customer with a knife in hand and walked towards the complainant. Words were exchanged, the knife was put away and a physical altercation took place and ended with the accused being placed on the ground.

As a result, Christopher LAJOIE-PEPLOW, 20 years-of-age from Serpent River First Nation was charged with: Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 6, 2023.

