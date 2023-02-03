Chefs Visit SJD!

The Kindergarten class at Sir James Dunn Public School are starting to learn about career opportunities. Today we were so excited to welcome our first guests. Chef Nikki and Chef Liz came in from the Wawa Motor Inn to show us some of the tools that they need to use each day in the busy kitchen, then they magically turned us into chefs by adding hair nets, beard nets and gloves to each little one and then we had the opportunity to make our own personal pizzas.

A big thank-you to Nikki and Liz, as well as Ron and Brenda for creating this fun, learning opportunity for us.

Next week we have a dental hygienist visiting our room to teach us how to keep our teeth clean and what tools she uses while at work.