A Christmas concert that unites a school community

This year, École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) took great pride and satisfaction in being able to present a Christmas concert in person. School staff wanted to thank the families for their patience and support over the past few years.

This beautiful evening began with the singing of the national anthem, followed by a prayer. Afterwards, the students were able to present a number with the help of their teachers. Students in the kindergarten to grade 1 class danced and sang the song “Pas capable de tirer ma vache” and “Vive le vent.” Grade 2 to 4 students sang “Au royaume du bonhomme d’hiver.” Finally, grade 5 to 8 class members created and animated a Christmas Kahoot game.

After the presentation of this highly appreciated concert, the families of the school were treated thanks to the staff who had prepared a spaghetti supper with meat or vegetarian sauce, accompanied by bread rolls and salads. For dessert, families were spoiled with a selection of delicious cookies made by junior and senior kindergarten, and grade 1 students.

Everyone was delighted with their evening and the school received great comments from the families who were delighted with this warm welcome.