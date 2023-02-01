École Saint-Joseph students Shine in Royal Canadian Legion Contest 

Each year, the Royal Canadian Legion of Wawa holds a literary and poster competition for the schools in Wawa and Dubreuilville to commemorate Remembrance Day. This year, École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) students had great success in this competition, winning no less than 15 of the 30 prizes. Congratulations to all the students!
Colour poster
- Brooke Vorlicek (2nd, grades 1 to 3),
- Bryden Stamler (1st, grades 4 to 6),
- Svea Tomasini (3rd, grades 4 to 6),
- Chanelle Gauthier (1st, grades 7 to 9),
- Zariah Casavant (2nd, grades 7 to 9) and
- Aubrey Ralph (3rd, grades 7 to 9).
Black and white poster
- Ava-Rayne Thayer (1st, grades 4 to 6),
- Camaryne Poldmaa-Rask (2nd, grades 4 to 6),
- Halaina Poldmaa-Rask (1st, grades 7 to 9),
- Deyson Austin (2nd, grades 7 to 9), and
- Gavin Burnham (3rd, grades 7 to 9).
Essay
- James Barner (1st, grades 7 to 9) and
- Chanelle Gauthier (2nd, grades 7 to 9)
Poem
- Marie-Neige Dumouchel (1st, grades 7 to 9) and
- Jesse Franklin (2nd, grades 7 to 9)
