École Saint-Joseph students Shine in Royal Canadian Legion Contest 

Each year, the Royal Canadian Legion of Wawa holds a literary and poster competition for the schools in Wawa and Dubreuilville to commemorate Remembrance Day. This year, École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) students had great success in this competition, winning no less than 15 of the 30 prizes. Congratulations to all the students!

Colour poster

Brooke Vorlicek (2nd, grades 1 to 3),

Bryden Stamler (1st, grades 4 to 6),

Svea Tomasini (3rd, grades 4 to 6),

Chanelle Gauthier (1st, grades 7 to 9),

Zariah Casavant (2nd, grades 7 to 9) and

Aubrey Ralph (3rd, grades 7 to 9).

Black and white poster

Ava-Rayne Thayer (1st, grades 4 to 6),

Camaryne Poldmaa-Rask (2nd, grades 4 to 6),

Halaina Poldmaa-Rask (1st, grades 7 to 9),

Deyson Austin (2nd, grades 7 to 9), and

Gavin Burnham (3rd, grades 7 to 9).

Essay

James Barner (1st, grades 7 to 9) and

Chanelle Gauthier (2nd, grades 7 to 9)

Poem