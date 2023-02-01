Breaking News

École Saint-Joseph students Shine in Royal Canadian Legion Contest 

Each year, the Royal Canadian Legion of Wawa holds a literary and poster competition for the schools in Wawa and Dubreuilville to commemorate Remembrance Day. This year, École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) students had great success in this competition, winning no less than 15 of the 30 prizes. Congratulations to all the students! 

Colour poster

  • Brooke Vorlicek (2nd, grades 1 to 3),
  • Bryden Stamler (1st, grades 4 to 6),
  • Svea Tomasini (3rd, grades 4 to 6),
  • Chanelle Gauthier (1st, grades 7 to 9),
  • Zariah Casavant (2nd, grades 7 to 9) and
  • Aubrey Ralph (3rd, grades 7 to 9).

 

Black and white poster

  • Ava-Rayne Thayer (1st, grades 4 to 6),
  • Camaryne Poldmaa-Rask (2nd, grades 4 to 6),
  • Halaina Poldmaa-Rask (1st, grades 7 to 9),
  • Deyson Austin (2nd, grades 7 to 9), and
  • Gavin Burnham (3rd, grades 7 to 9).

Essay

  • James Barner (1st, grades 7 to 9) and
  • Chanelle Gauthier (2nd, grades 7 to 9)

Poem

  • Marie-Neige Dumouchel (1st, grades 7 to 9) and
  • Jesse Franklin (2nd, grades 7 to 9)

 

