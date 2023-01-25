|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|8
|10
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|7
|10
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|7
|10
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|4
|4
|10
|HALE, Ron
|5
|2
|10
|MORRIS, Lucas
|5
|2
|10
Game Schedule for Monday, January 30, 2023
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|TERRIS
|McCOY
|MITRIKAS
|FAHRER
|HALE
|MORRIS
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Men’s Curling Standings – January 24 - January 25, 2023
- Métis Nation of Ontario Youth Council partners with The Gordon Foundation to host a youth Self-Government Simulation - January 25, 2023
- École Sacré-Coeur students stand out for generosity - January 23, 2023