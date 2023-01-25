Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – January 24

Team Rank Wins GP
TERRIS, Tom 1 8 10
FAHRER, Tom 2 7 10
McCOY, Joe 2 7 10
MITRIKAS, Erik 4 4 10
HALE, Ron 5 2 10
MORRIS, Lucas 5 2 10

Game Schedule for Monday, January 30, 2023

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
TERRIS McCOY MITRIKAS
FAHRER HALE MORRIS

 

