East Algoma OPP – Site Property Manager Charged

On January 20, 2023, shortly after 9:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a threat’s complaint at an apartment complex on West Street in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined a tenant was outside the apartment complex walking their dog when the Site Property Manager began to take pictures of where the dog urinated. The Site Property Manager with fist closed followed the complainant aggressively to the parking lot area and threatened to physically harm the complainant.

As a result, Lionel FLEURY, 53 years-of-age from Blind River, was charged with:

Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 2, 2023.