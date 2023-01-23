East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Hit & Run

Members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal hit and run collision involving a pedestrian.

On January 20, 2023, shortly after 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision in which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 17, near Green Bay Road and Boundary Road in Plummer Additional Township (west of the Town of Bruce Mines).

The East Algoma OPP Crime Unit with assistance from the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team and Sault Ste Marie OPP Forensic Identification Services is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Officers are looking for possible dash cam footage from anyone who may have been traveling on Highway 17 near Green Bay Road, west of the Town of Bruce Mines. The footage can be uploaded to the following link: https://ontarioprovincialpolice.ca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/bruce_mines

If you were in the area at the time of the collision and have any information, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.