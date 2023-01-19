East Algoma OPP – Two charged after Break in

On January 18, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two people in relation to a break in at a residence on Mount Lake, north or Elliot Lake.

On January 17, 2023, police received information from the complainant who reported a break-in to a house on Mount Lake and a Ski-doo floater coat was stolen. The break-in occurred during the evening of January 15, 2023. When the homeowner noticed items inside the house out of order, the video security cameras were checked. These revealed two people inside who were later identified.

Andrew KIRK, 45 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

Ginette WITHERS, 44 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

The accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, on March 6, 2023.