Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – January 16

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 7 9
TERRIS, Tom 1 7 9
McCOY, Joe 3 6 9
MITRIKAS, Erik 4 4 9
HALE, Ron 5 2 9
MORRIS, Lucas 6 1 9

Game Schedule for January 23, 2023.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
TERRIS MORRIS FAHRER
MITRIKAS HALE McCOY

 

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*