|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|7
|9
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|7
|9
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|6
|9
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|4
|4
|9
|HALE, Ron
|5
|2
|9
|MORRIS, Lucas
|6
|1
|9
Game Schedule for January 23, 2023.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|TERRIS
|MORRIS
|FAHRER
|MITRIKAS
|HALE
|McCOY
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Let’s Get to Work Creating Welcoming Communities in Northern Ontario - January 17, 2023
- Men’s Curling Standings – January 16 - January 17, 2023
- Robinson Huron Treaty Leadership, Ontario and Canada Government Representatives Begin Mediation Proceedings - January 17, 2023