East Algoma OPP – Male charged after Stolen Vehicle found in Snowbank

On January 6, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged the driver involved in a Christmas Eve incident involving two stolen vehicles.

On December 24, 2022, the complainant reported having their pick-up truck stolen from an address on Dieppe Avenue. Shortly after, the pick-up truck was located on Mississauga Avenue stuck in a snowbank. The driver fled on foot and then proceeded to enter a taxicab and drive off with it. A description of the male was provided to police who quickly intercepted the vehicle and arrested the driver.

James MCLEAN, 29-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Theft of motor vehicle (two counts), contrary to section 333.1 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (two counts), contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Resist peace officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Assault a peace officer, contrary to section 270(1)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 6, 2023.