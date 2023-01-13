East Algoma OPP – Have you seen Paul?

On January 11, 2023, shortly after 12:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma OPP Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a report of a missing person from Algoma Mills within the Township of the North Shore.

Investigation determined on Monday January 9, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Paul ROUSSELLE, 58 years-of-age, left his residence in his black 2020 Ram pick-up truck. Police believe ROUSELLE travelled to Montreal and may now be in the North Bay area.

ROUSSELLE is described as:

White, 5’4″ tall, blue eyes, heavy build, balding with grey/brown hair and a grey goatee.

The OPP and family are concerned for his well being and are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Paul ROUSSELLE, is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.org/tips where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.