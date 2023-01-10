Kindergarten registration at French Catholic schools in Chapleau, Wawa, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne

Parents wishing to register their child in a full-time French-language Kindergarten program are invited to come to discover Conseil scolaire Catholique Nouvelon’s elementary schools in Chapleau, Wawa, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne during its Kindergarten Registration event from Monday, January 16, to Friday, January 20. This event will be of interest to parents of children born in 2019 who will be attending school in September 2023. All parents are cordially invited to attend, along with their families.

The following schools will be pleased to meet you and will offer a warm welcome

Chapleau – École Sacré-Coeur

14 Strathcona St., 705-864-0281

Dubreuilville – École St-Joseph

149 du Parc Avenue, 705-884-2764

Wawa – École Saint-Joseph

101 Churchill Avenue, 705-856-2003

Hornepayne – École Saint Nom de Jésus

59 Neesomadina Avenue, 807-868-2716

Discover the many benefits of attending a French-language Catholic school! Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools benefit from a dedicated staff and offer a welcoming environment. The schools offer full special needs programs, a quality English language program starting in grade 4 to ensure sustainable bilingualism, a curriculum instilled with Catholic values, access to state-of-the-art technology, and an environment that nurtures and promotes a sense of Francophone culture and identity. Students in CSC Nouvelon schools also attain superior academic results and graduate with a high level of bilingualism along with a solid grasp of the French language. CSC Nouvelon has the highest graduation rate in Northern Ontario.

The CSC Nouvelon welcomes children of Canadian citizens or immigrants whose first language learned and still understood is French as well as children of Canadian citizens whose grandparents’ first language was French. Children from immigrant families where the parents speak neither French nor English are also eligible.

For more information, please visit www.nouvelon.ca/inscription .

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon offers a French-language Catholic Educational Program that is widely recognized for its excellence. The CSC Nouvelon provides a quality learning environment and academic program that runs from early childhood to adult education, with some 5,900 students enrolled in 27 elementary, 1 virtual school and 10 secondary schools.