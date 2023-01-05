Former Wawa Resident Charged with Number of CC Offences in Timmins

The Timmins Police Service has charged a local person with a number of Criminal Code offences stemming from a series of fraudulent acts undertaken between December of 2021 and February of 2022.

A report was received by the Timmins Police outlining financial improprieties committed by an executive director of a local temporary housing facility.

This triggered a comprehensive investigation undertaken by the Timmins Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Division which involved a thorough review of the financial records that indicate that money was taken from the organization’s accounts but not used for organizational expenditures as intended.

Several documents were generated from the review and were turned over to the Timmins Police for the purpose of assisting the investigation into the misappropriated funds.

In this instance, funds in the $20,000 range were fraudulently misdirected.

As a result of the incident, Robin MAJ, 51, of Timmins, was arrested on Tuesday, December 6th 2022, by the Timmins Police Service.

MAJ is charged with:

Fraud Over $5000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Theft Over $5000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Criminal Breach of Trust contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Misappropriation of Money Under Direction Over $5000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

In a second concurrent investigation undertaken by the Timmins Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Division, similar misappropriations of funds involving the same accused person were reported to the police.

In this instance, the allegations were in regards to her fraudulent workplace activities committed in her capacity as a senior bank official at a Timmins bank.

These allegations triggered a separate comprehensive investigation undertaken by the Timmins Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Division.

In this instance, funds of over $380,000 were fraudulently misdirected to personal accounts over a number of months.

Based on this second comprehensive investigation, MAJ is charged with additional counts of:

Fraud Over $5000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Theft Over $5000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Criminal Breach of Trust contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

MAJ has been released from custody on the strength on an Undertaking compelling her to attend the Ontario Court of Justice on January 25th to answer to the charges laid against her.