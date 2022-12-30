Morning News – December 30

Dec 30, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Rain showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle or rain showers late this morning and early this afternoon then 40% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. Temperature falling to 0 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -1. Wind chill near -3.
News Tidbits:
- Two legends died yesterday – Soccer fans are sad to hear of Pele’s death at the age of 82; and Canadian Folk Legend, Ian Tyson at the age of 89.
- Rising costs became a problem for White River’s Sugar Mine, and now is a problem for Gogama’s Côte Mine Project. Sumitomo Metal Mining Company of Japan, a 30 per cent partner with Côté has made arrangements to loan $340 million to finish construction of Côté mine project. The first gold pour is scheduled for 2024.
- If you are planning to visit family/loved ones at the SAH, be aware that COVID-19 outbreak in the 2B Unit means that only essential caregivers are permitted in that unit at this time.
- The procession to escort Constable Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala will occur today, Friday, December 30, 2022. The OPP will livestream the procession on Twitter, Facebook and Twitter
