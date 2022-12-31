Morning News – December 31

Dec 31, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near -5.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near -6.
News Tidbits:
- Journalist Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93.
- Benedict XVI (Joseph Ratzinger) was elected as pontiff in 2005, resigned in 2013, has died at the age of 95 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. his funeral will be held in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday, January 5th and will be presided over by Pope Francis at 9.30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET).
