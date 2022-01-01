Morning News – January 1

Wawa-news would like to wish everyone a very happy new year!

Weather:

Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits: