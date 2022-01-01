Morning News – January 1

January 1, 2022 at 07:56
Wawa-news would like to wish everyone a very happy new year!
Weather:
Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Heartwarming to read of the convoy of trucks from Muskrat Dam First Nation carrying wood for Bearskin Lake. Bearskin Lake is in lockdown, a declared state of emergency with dozens of COVID-19 cases. Wind chill values near minus 45 were expected yesterday. The community is only accessible by air year-round and a seasonal winter road from Windigo Lake north through Muskrat Dam. In addition, Tania Cameron ([email protected]) has reached out to the community to get a shopping list and is accepting donations to fund groceries. Fresh Market Foods in Sioux Lookout is using their subsidy to cover freight.
