Premier Doug Ford Delivers Christmas Greetings

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark the Christmas holiday:

“Christmas is a special chance to gather with our friends and family to appreciate the many blessings we’ve received this year. It’s also a time of generosity and selflessness as many of us give back to our communities by volunteering, donating to charities and making time to bring joy to others.

On behalf of all Ontarians, thank you to everyone who’s working today, including first responders and health care workers who do so much to keep us safe and healthy.

Whether you are observing Christmas as a holy day or are simply spending time with loved ones and neighbours, I wish Ontarians of all faiths and cultures the very best of the season. On behalf of myself, Karla and the entire Ford family, have a very merry Christmas and a safe, happy holiday!”