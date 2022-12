St. Monica’s Catholic Church – Christmas Mass Schedule

St. Monica’s Parish would like to wish all a Merry Christmas and Best Wishes for 2023.

Christmas Eve Mass:

Saturday, December 24th at 6:00 p.m.

Note: there is only one Mass celebrated on Christmas Eve

Christmas Day:

Sunday, December 25th at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 1st at 9:00 p.m.



Weekday Masses:



Tuesday – Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the Rectory at 34 Caverhill.

Friday – LDHC Extended Care