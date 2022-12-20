Snow squalls expected Tuesday evening (LSPP – Searchmont)

5:32 AM EST Tuesday 20 December 2022

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls expected this evening through Wednesday.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm by Wednesday evening.

Reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

This evening ending late Wednesday afternoon.

Discussion:

An Alberta Clipper will impact the region today for which a winter weather travel advisory is currently in effect. This evening, brisk westerly winds are expected to develop in the wake of the clipper leading to the development of lake effect flurries and snow squalls. These flurries and snow squalls are expected to end late Wednesday afternoon as winds become southeasterly.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

