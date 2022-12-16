Learning while having fun at École Saint-Joseph

Students in the grade 2/3 class at École Saint-Joseph School (Wawa) learned that the Indigenous peoples did not use the same objects as us to play games. Using a bag filled with various objects, the students had to follow a procedure to invent a new game or create a toy. Afterwards, they had to explain how to play this new game. The students enjoyed playing new games. Learning is possible through play and we do learn while having fun!
