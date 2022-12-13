|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|5
|5
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|3
|5
|McCoy, Joe
|2
|3
|5
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|2
|3
|5
|HALE, Ron
|5
|1
|5
|MORRIS, Lucas
|6
|0
|5
Game Schedule – December 19th, 2022.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|TERRIS
|McCOY
|MITRIKAS
|FAHRER
|HALE
|MORRIS
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Men’s Curling Standings – December 12 - December 13, 2022
- Canada and the Métis Nation of Ontario advance to next step in the Culture and Language Camps Project - December 13, 2022
- National Chief for Off-Reserve Indigenous Peoples Condemns Liberal Reconciliation Bill as Colonial - December 10, 2022