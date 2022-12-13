Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – December 12

Team Rank Wins GP
TERRIS, Tom 1 5 5
FAHRER, Tom 2 3 5
McCoy, Joe 2 3 5
MITRIKAS, Erik 2 3 5
HALE, Ron 5 1 5
MORRIS, Lucas 6 0 5

Game Schedule – December 19th, 2022.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
TERRIS McCOY MITRIKAS
FAHRER HALE MORRIS

 

