East Algoma OPP – Driver charged ‘Drive while under Suspension’

On December 6, 2022, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrol duties on Water Street in the Town of Thessalon.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., police observed a black pick-up truck travelling northbound on Water Street. The vehicle began to travel at a high rate of speed, turned down Barber Street and entered a private driveway. The driver who exited the pick-up was known to officers as being a prohibited driver and was arrested.

As a result, Nicole MORNINGSTAR, 50 years-of-age from Thessalon was charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (two counts)

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on December 7, 2022. The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.