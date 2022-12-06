École Sacré-Coeur students have fun reading !

During the month of November, students from École Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau) took part with much enthusiasm in a reading challenge. As part of this activity, each student had to keep track of the time spent reading various books in order to accumulate as many reading minutes as possible for their class.

At the end of the month, the class and the students who accumulated the most minutes of reading were awarded a great Christmas basket!

Congratulations to the grade 1 and 2 students who read for more than 16,600 minutes as well as to all the readers from École Sacré-Coeur for their impressive efforts.