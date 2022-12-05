Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Missinaibi Lake to Chapleau) ENDED

At 9:16 a.m. this snow squall warning was ended by Environment Canada.

5:27 AM EST Monday 05 December 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Winter weather travel advisory is in effect.

An intense band of lake effect snow from Lake Superior is impacting areas south of Chapleau early this morning. This band may remain relatively stationary for a few hours before gradually slumping south and weakening in the morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

