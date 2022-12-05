Snow squall warning (Montreal River Harbour to Searchmont)

1:49 AM EST Monday 05 December 2022

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls expected to return this morning.

Hazard:

Local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm.

Timing:

Returning this morning and ending this afternoon.

Discussion:

Snow squalls remain north of the region for the time being. While periods of lake effect snow are possible overnight, the more intense snow squalls are expected to push back into the region this morning. The squalls will taper off to flurries this afternoon.

Impacts:

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls expected to return tonight.

Hazard:

Local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm.

Timing:

Returning tonight and ending Monday afternoon.

Discussion:

The heaviest snow squalls have pushed north of the region for the time being. While periods of lake effect snow are possible through today, the more intense snow squalls are expected to push back into the region overnight tonight or early Monday morning. The squalls are expected to taper off to flurries Monday afternoon.

Impacts:

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.