Nov 30, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near -2. Wind chill near -9.
- Tonight – Periods of light snow ending overnight then cloudy. Local blowing snow. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low -8. Wind chill -9 this evening and -15 overnight.
Snow squall warning in effect from LSPP to St. Joseph Island. Snow squalls are expected to begin this afternoon with snowfall accumulations of 20 to 35 cm by Thursday morning.
Westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h, and possibly even 90 km/h, are expected this afternoon through Thursday morning resulting in extensive blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility.
News Tidbits:
-
With the high winds forecasted, wave action on Lake Superior could be very photogenic. If you are travelling to the Soo, and the snow squalls let you see the lake – watch for the waves.
- Confederation College is now offering a new, stand-alone Honours Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program with the first intake in Fall 2023.
- Congratulations to Havana Thibodeau-Bello, a grade 8 student at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa). She was selected among hundreds of applicants seeking to participate in the Legislative Page Program that runs from November 14 until December 8th.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Snow Squall Warning (LSPP – St. Joseph Island) - November 30, 2022
- Highway Closures (17, 631, 11) - November 30, 2022
- Morning News – November 30 - November 30, 2022