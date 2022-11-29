Morning News – November 29

Nov 29, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of drizzle. Periods of snow beginning late this afternoon except periods of rain near Lake Superior. Local snowfall amount 2 cm over higher terrain. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High of 3.
- Tonight – Periods of snow changing to periods of rain late this evening then to periods of light snow before morning. Periods of rain near Lake Superior this evening. Snowfall amount 5 cm over higher terrain. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low zero.
There is a special weather statement warning of strong westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h beginning Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening in the wake of strong cold front.
News Tidbits:
- Rising fuel prices were most likely behind the theft of 1,000 litres of fuel stolen from Ministry of Transportation pit off Kivela Road West in the Municipality of Neebing (Thunder Bay). The fuel has been valued at $1,700. OPP are looking for help in their investigation and a reward may be available.
- Joseph George Sutherland in Moosonee, Ont., on Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice in 1983. Detectives were able to link the two deaths using DNA technology in 2000, and futher advances lead into the police being able to lay charges. Investigative genetic genealogy (IGG), which cross references the genetic information voluntarily uploaded to family tree websites to track down potential suspects was used by a firm in Texas in 2019 to narrow down to a possible family.
- The second week of OPP’s Festive RIDE Campaign has yielded some dismal results for this year’s holiday season. In 2,389 RIDE events, 53 drivers received a Warn Range Sunspension, and 307 Impaired Charges have been laid. Support your local cab, Uber or rideshare if you have been drinking.
