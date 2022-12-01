Nov 30, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Local blowing snow early this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill -16 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 this evening then southwest 40 gusting to 70 before morning. Low -2. Wind chill -8 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- The miners and their families who were affected by McIntyre Powder practices received a long-awaited apology from the province yesterday.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 10 a.m. in Toronto.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Municipal Offices Put Flags at Half-Mast - December 1, 2022
- Morning News – December 1 - December 1, 2022
- Highway 17 (Wawa to Goulais River) OPEN - December 1, 2022