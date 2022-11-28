COTÉ, Germaine

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with her family by her side on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of Yvon Coté for 62 years. Loving mother of Yvonne (Sebastien), Yves, Anita (Edward), Charles and Lisa (Daniel). Proud mémère of Deana, Eugenie, Christine, Mathieu, Alexandre, Jasmin, Monique, Noah and Julien. Great mémère of Naomi, Nolan, Charlotte, Bonnie-Lynn, Piper. Daughter of the late Isidore and Elisabeth Lessard. She will be remembered by her five sisters and four brothers and their families.

At Germaine’s request, cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Center, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2023.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.