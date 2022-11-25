Hornepayne’s Municipal Council was officially sworn in November 15th, 2022 in the Municipal Council Chambers.

Incumbent Mayor Chery Fort, incumbent Councillors Belinda Kistemaker, Peter Kistemaker and Drago Stefanic and new Councillor Ted Scheniman were all acclaimed which eliminated the need for an election.

This is Mayor Fort’s second term as Mayor and her third term on Council. She remains Hornepayne’s first female, indigenous Mayor. Councillor Stefanic is also entering his third term, while Councillors Kistemaker will be entering their second terms on Council.

“It is an honour and privilege to serve Hornepayne residents and to govern with Council. We are entering an exciting term of Council as many projects will come to completion and fruition. The community is also welcoming many new people which adds further depth and diversity to our piece of the world. We have much more work to do and things to celebrate as we move into this next term. I am grateful that we return to Council with the experience of the incumbent Councillors and that we are welcoming a new member to our team. It is my hope that this next four years will see further growth, prosperity and health for everyone that lives in Hornepayne and for our neighboring communities.” said Mayor Cheryl Fort

Mayor and Council will be holding a public Meet & Greet at the Royal Canadian Legion, Br. 194 on Sunday, December 4th, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where residents are invited to come and meet the team that will be representing them for the next four years.

The newly appointed Council will meet next on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.